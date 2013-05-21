FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway central bank chief: no need to consider alternative lower rate path
May 21, 2013 / 12:41 PM / in 4 years

Norway central bank chief: no need to consider alternative lower rate path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 21 (Reuters) - There is no reason to consider the alternative lower rate path the Norwegian central bank previously published, the central bank governor told Reuters on Tuesday.

“We have previously published a rate path and an alternative, lower rate path. Then things happened that have made us say that we are closer to the alternative, lower rate path,” said Oeystein Olsen.

“This qualitative deviation, there is no reason to consider it now. There is no reason to consider anything else. We have strong reason to stick to the current rate path now.” (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche and Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
