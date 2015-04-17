Norway and China agree on salmon exports -Norway govt

OSLO, April 17 (Reuters) - Norway has struck an agreement with Chinese authorities on new food safety certificates that will allow exports of Norwegian salmon to China to be maintained, the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said in a statement on Friday.

China has recently said it may halt Norwegian salmon imports.

“Challenges remain for trade in salmon between Norway and China. We must therefore be prepared for the situation to be difficult and partly unpredictable in the foreseeable future,” Fisheries Minister Elisabeth Aspaker said in a statement. (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)