UPDATE 1-Norway could double CO2 tax on oil sector

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norway proposed to nearly double the carbon dioxide emissions tax on the country’s vast oil and gas sector, potentially saddling firms with several hundred million dollars worth of expenditure.

The tax, which is estimated to have generated about $400 million worth of revenues in 2011, aims to encourage offshore firms to rely more heavily on onshore, primarily green energy sources, the government said in a white paper.

“We have one of the world’s most ambitious climate policy goals and now we will intensify efforts,” Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.

The government proposed no starting date for the tax hike and white papers often take several years before a specific legislative proposal is formed.

“This will provide companies with increased incentives to use energy from the mainland,” the government said.

The CO2 tax, first introduced in 1991, will be increased by 200 crowns per tonne. For natural gas, the current rate stands at 205 crowns per tonne.

Although Norway is the world’s second largest natural gas exporter, its uses very little of its own gas and relies on hydroelectric power to meet around 99 percent of its electricity needs.

However, offshore energy companies often use natural gas or oil for power generation instead of building transmission infrastructure to the mainland. ($1 = 5.7288 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by James Jukwey)