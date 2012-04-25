Norway govt proposes doubling CO2 tax on oil sector

OSLO, April 25 (Reuters) - Norway’s government is proposing to nearly double the carbon dioxide tax on the country’s vast oil and gas sector to encourage companies to use more electricity from onshore source to power oil platforms, the government said in a white paper.

“To provide companies with increased incentives for electrification, the government will increase the CO2 tax on petroleum activities of NOK 200 per tonne... This will provide companies with increased incentives to use energy from land,” it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)