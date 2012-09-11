FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway unveils CO2 compensation scheme
September 11, 2012 / 7:26 AM / 5 years ago

Norway unveils CO2 compensation scheme

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Norway will introduce a carbon dioxide compensation scheme for industrial firms similar to the regime supported by the European Union to maintain industrial competitiveness, the government said on Tuesday.

“The purpose is to prevent Norwegian manufacturing industry from moving their enterprises to countries with less strict climate regulations,” Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg said in a statement.

“The scheme will ease the burden for the power intensive industry and will ensure that a good climate policy is combined with a good industrial policy,” the government added.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
