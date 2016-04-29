FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus grounds Super Puma helicopters after Norway crash
April 29, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

Airbus grounds Super Puma helicopters after Norway crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters said all commercial passenger flights of helicopters similar to the Super Puma that crashed off Norway on Friday have been suspended.

An H225 Super Puma ferrying passengers from a Norwegian oil platform crashed in the North Sea, apparently killing all 13 people on board.

Britain and Norway said they were halting flights of the same type of helicopter, also known as the EC225LP. Airbus Helicopters, a unit of Airbus Group, said the temporary ban extended to the whole fleet.

“Under these tragic circumstances, and until these elements are available, we are allied with the decision taken to put all commercial EC225LP passenger flights on hold,” the company said in a statement.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Leslie Adler

