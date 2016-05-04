FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Checks ordered on Airbus H225 Super Puma after Norway crash
May 3, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Checks ordered on Airbus H225 Super Puma after Norway crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects death toll in paragraph one to 13)

PARIS, May 3 (Reuters) - European regulators have ordered immediate checks on the type of helicopter that crashed in Norway on Friday, killing 13 people.

The European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said in an emergency directive published late on Tuesday that the checks should be carried out on the main gearbox of Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopters. Hours earlier Norwegian investigators said they suspected a technical fault in the crash off Bergen in Norway. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Howard Goller)

