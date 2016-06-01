Norway helicopter crash investigators issue safety warning on Airbus Super Puma gearbox

OSLO, June 1 (Reuters) - Norwegian investigators looking into the crash of an Airbus H225 Super Puma helicopter in April that killed 13 people have sent a safety recommendation to European safety authorities regarding the model's gearbox, they said on Wednesday.

"Recent metallurgical findings have revealed features strongly consistent with fatigue in the outer race of a second stage planet gear in the epicyclic module of the (main gear box)," the Accident Investigation Board Norway said in a report published on its website on Wednesday. "It cannot be ruled out that this signifies a possible safety issue that can affect other (main gear boxes) of the same type."

"The AIBN therefore recommends that EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) take immediate action to ensure the safety of the Airbus Helicopters H225 main gearbox," it said. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)