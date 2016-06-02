FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Norway bans Airbus Super Puma helicopter from search and rescue missions
June 2, 2016 / 4:35 AM / a year ago

Norway bans Airbus Super Puma helicopter from search and rescue missions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway's Civil Aviation Authority has extended its ban on the use of Airbus H225 Super Puma Helicopters in Norway to include search and rescue missions, the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The ban, which includes an older version of the aircraft, follows the discovery of metal fatigue in the gear box of a Super Puma helicopter that crashed in Norway on April 29, killing all 13 people on board.

The Super Pumas were banned from commercial traffic in Norway and Britain following the accident, but search and rescue missions had still been allowed. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Paul Tait)

