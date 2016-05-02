FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Airbus Helicopters lifts ban on some Super Pumas flights
May 2, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Airbus Helicopters lifts ban on some Super Pumas flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - Airbus Helicopters is no longer recommending a blanket ban on commercial flights of its H225 Super Puma helicopter, saying initial evidence suggests there is no link between Friday’s crash in Norway and two North Sea accidents in 2012.

On Friday, Airbus Helicopters recommended that all commercial flights be suspended following the crash, in which 13 people died.

A company spokesman said on Monday the helicopters would remain grounded in the UK and Norway, where regulators have imposed bans, but that commercial flights could resume elsewhere, subject to the decision of each operator.

Some operators, including CHC Helicopter whose helicopter crashed while returning from a Norwegian oil platform on Friday, continue to keep their Super Puma fleets on the ground. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Brian Love)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
