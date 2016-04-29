FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 29, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

11 people found dead in Norway helicopter crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Emergency services have found 11 bodies after a helicopter crashed off the west coast off Norway on Friday, a rescue official told broadcaster NRK.

A search for the remaining two passengers was ongoing, a spokesman from the Rescue Coordination Centre for Southern Norway told NRK, adding that among the 13 passengers were one British and one Italian national. The others were Norwegian.

The crashed helicopter is a Eurocopter model according to the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority. Eurocopter is made by a subsidiary of planemaker Airbus.

“There have been challenges with this kind of helicopter model in 2012, when errors in the main gear box were identified,” the authority said in a statement. “That model received flying restrictions in 2012 and 2013.”

Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Gwladys Fouche

