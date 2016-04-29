FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Output at N.Sea Gullfaks B platform shut after helicopter crash-Statoil
April 29, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Output at N.Sea Gullfaks B platform shut after helicopter crash-Statoil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Production at the Statoil-operated Gullfaks B platform in the North Sea is shut for an undetermined period following a helicopter crash in which 13 platform staff are presumed dead, a senior company official said.

“Production is shut at Gullfaks B so that we can take care of the (platform) staff in the best way possible,” Statoil’s head of development and production in Norway, Arne Sigve Nylund, told a news conference.

He did not say at what rate the platform was producing at when it shut down.

Partners in the field include Austria’s OMV and Norwegian state-owned firm Petoro. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

