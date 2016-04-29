FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fate of passengers on board crashed Norway helicopter unclear-rescue official
April 29, 2016 / 11:40 AM / a year ago

Fate of passengers on board crashed Norway helicopter unclear-rescue official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - The fate of the passengers onboard a helicopter that crashed off the coast of Norway is as yet unclear, a rescue coordination official said on Friday.

“Rescue services are doing all they can to find people alive,” a spokesman for the Rescue Coordination Centre for Southern Norway told private broadcaster TV2.

The helicopter was on its way back from the Gullfaks B oil and gas platform in the North Sea, operated by Statoil. Statoil said in a statement it had mobilised its emergency response team. The company declined to comment further.

Separately, Norwegian news agency NTB reported that 13 people were on board the helicopter, citing local police. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, Stine Jacobsen and Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Gwladys Fouche)

