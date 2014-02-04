FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's household debt rise a worry: central bank
#Credit Markets
February 4, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 4 years ago

Norway's household debt rise a worry: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Norwegian household debt is continuing to rise faster than income and this is a concern for the central bank, Birger Vikøren, Norges Bank’s executive director for monetary policy said on Tuesday.

“The growth in debt continues to outpace the rise in incomes. There is something there that gives cause for worry,” Vikøren told a foreign exchange conference.

Norwegian household debt is around 200 percent of disposable income, one of the highest rates in Europe. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen)

