March 15, 2016 / 11:46 AM / a year ago

Norway's Folketrygdfondet says ready to assist oil restructurings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 15 (Reuters) - Companies serving Norway’s oil industry must cut capacity and refinance debt in order to survive the sharp fall in demand, the head of the country’s domestic state pension fund Folketrygdfondet said on Tuesday.

Oil prices have fallen by around 70 percent since mid-2014, leading oil companies to sharply cut investments and hence their demand for services from rig owners and other firms.

“We will take part in debt refinancing and in the supply of capital, and contribute to a restructuring in the market,” Folketrygdfondet’s Chief Executive Olaug Svarva told a banking conference on Tuesday.

Big owners and leading creditors must help the restructuring take place, she added. The fund invests most of its funds in Norway, including in shares and fixed income assets. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

