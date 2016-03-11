Frozen Norwegian high-yield market triggers more debt restructuring

* Norway’s high-yield bond market yet to see a transaction in 2016

* Defaults and bankruptcies set to rise

* Trustee saw big rise in restructuring attempts in past month

By Henrik Stolen

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - Norwegian high-yield debt restructuring efforts have risen sharply in recent weeks as investors shy away from the once-lucrative business of buying bonds from companies serving the oil and gas industry, a market facilitator told Reuters.

Known collectively as oil service firms, owners of rigs and offshore vessels expanded rapidly during the decade-long oil boom, fuelled by billions of dollars in high-yield bonds bought by investors chasing high returns in an era of falling yields.

The price of crude has tumbled 65 percent since mid-2014 however, leading oil firms to cut investments to preserve cash and hence rent fewer drilling rigs, supply vessels, seismic ships and other equipment used in the search for petroleum.

By the end of 2015, the value of high-yield bonds outstanding amounted to 218 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.76 billion), up from just 15 billion in 2003, data from DNB Markets and financial data service Stamdata showed.

About 40 percent had been sold by oil service firms, by far the single-biggest group, DNB said. So far in 2016, there have been no new high-yield bond issues.

With lower revenues and a frozen debt market, companies increasingly need to renegotiate terms, according to Nordic Trustee, which handles third-party contractual rights and trustee services on behalf of bond investors.

The number of ongoing debt restructurings have risen substantially from the 20 companies it was handling in mid-January, Nordic Trustee Chief Executive Ragnar Sjoner told Reuters.

“Now there are more ongoing processes. Oil related (firms) account for the majority of this. Billions of crowns in debt are at various stages of the process,” Sjoner added. He declined to say exactly how many firms are involved.

Companies that breach covenants and fail to resolve their debt situation could face bankruptcy as a result, analysts said.

“The market is dead. We are waiting for a small window that can make the capital flow again, but so far nothing has happened,” said Haseeb Syed, head of credit research at brokerage Danske Bank Markets.

“In the oil service segment, refinancing risk is on the agenda. That is what may trigger bankruptcies and defaults.”

Many of the firms involved have already exhausted their first lines of defence, such as waivers, postponed deadlines and dividend cuts, Syed said.

“Most defaults will come from 2017. At that time there will be an increasing number of firms that need to raise capital. It can get ugly,” he added.

Credit analyst Paal Ringholm at Swedbank said it was impossible for many oil service firms to find a sustainable business model at today’s low crude prices.

“They are unable to increase their debt, so they have to postpone their obligations and restructure. Some have to go bankrupt. This is what’s going to happen this year,” he said.

Seismic firm Dolphin was an early victim of the deteriorating oil service market, filing for bankruptcy in December.

Rig firm Seadrill recently announced it would present a refinancing plan in the first half of 2016 to address its $10 billion bank and bond debt.

The company’s 2017 bonds trade below 50 percent of par value.

“We are in a dialogue with our banks. We expect to have refinanced within the second quarter at some point,” Seadrill Chief Executive Per Wullf told Reuters earlier this week. ($1 = 8.4640 Norwegian crowns) (Editing by Terje Solsvik)