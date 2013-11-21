FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's house prices may fall further, won't crash - DNB Bank
#Financials
November 21, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Norway's house prices may fall further, won't crash - DNB Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Norwegian house prices could continue to fall but this is a “sound and prudent” change in the market and the market is not facing a crash or a bursting bubble, Rune Bjerke, the CEO of DNB, the nation’s top lender said.

“It might well be so that housing prices will continue to stay flat or decline by an additional 1 or 2 percent, maybe 5 percent,” Bjerke told an investor meeting.

“You can never exclude a sharper decrease but the fundamentals don’t support such a development,” he said. “We do not believe in a sharp decline in prices.” (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

