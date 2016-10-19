FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Norway industry minister reiterates board backing after Panama Papers
October 19, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 10 months ago

Norway industry minister reiterates board backing after Panama Papers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Norway's industry minister reiterated on Wednesday that she has confidence in the board of DNB despite revelations in April that the country's top bank had helped customers set up offshore companies in the Seychelles.

The story was uncovered through the Panama Papers leak. The Norwegian government is DNB's largest owner with a stake of 34 percent.

"I still have confidence that the board will learn from this case and ensure that the necessary measures, as outlined by the board ... will be implemented and complied with," Industry Minister Monica Maeland wrote in a letter to parliament. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

