RPT-Norway's output grew less than expected in past 3 months: c.bank survey

OSLO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Norway’s output grew less than expected in the past three months but prospects are for higher growth over the next six months, the central bank said on Friday in a survey that will be key to its rate decision next week.

“Cost-reductions in petroleum-related manufacturing and a decline in housing construction had a dampening effect on growth,” the bank said in a survey of 317 companies.

“At the same time, an increase in public investment contributed to growth, particularly in construction and commercial services,” it said. “Growth has been strongest in the export industry.”

The regional network survey is the central bank’s primary sentiment gauge and usually forms the backbone of its rate decisions and interest rate forecasts.

Although the bank is expected to keep rates on hold at its next meeting on Sept. 18, analysts earlier said that higher-than-expected growth and inflation could force it to bring forward its next rate hike, now forecast for 2016. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Gwladys Fouche)