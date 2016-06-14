Cheap oil, global downturn drive down Norway rates, central bank head says

TRONDHEIM, Norway, June 14 (Reuters) - The combination of low global interest rates and a rapid decline in Norway's offshore oil industry has made conducting the country's monetary policy more complex, the Norwegian central bank governor told Reuters on Tuesday.

The price of crude oil, Norway's top export, has fallen almost 60 percent in the past two years, and in March the central bank cut its key policy rate to a record-low 0.50 percent and said it may cut again in the autumn.

"The Norwegian economy's oil-driven upturn shielded us from many of the challenges faced by other countries," Oeystein Olsen said in an interview before an event celebrating the central bank's bicentenary.

"The most important reason behind Norway's low rates is the low levels we see internationally," he added.

Neighbouring Sweden and Denmark are both among the European countries that have cut interest rates to less than zero.

"Now that the (oil industry's) peak is behind us, with sharply lower oil prices in the last two years, the economy is going from a unique position to one of restructuring, which in turn makes monetary policy more challenging," Olsen said.

The governor, who was recently re-appointed to a second six-year term, has previously said further major shocks to the economy could ultimately lead to negative interest rates in Norway.

Olsen declined to say if the probability of a future move to rates below zero had changed. He said the central bank would update its statements on rates in upcoming monetary reports.

The bank's next monetary policy report and rate decision are due on June 23.

"Monetary policy cannot be put on autopilot. As the central bank, we have a responsibility for economic stability. Long-term objectives must often be weighed against short-term gains. Maintaining the balance can be demanding," Olsen said. "These are very exciting times." (Writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Larry King)