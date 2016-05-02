FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway's central bank chief says not surprised by drop in unemployment
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
May 2, 2016 / 12:56 PM / a year ago

Norway's central bank chief says not surprised by drop in unemployment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOLDE, Norway, May 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian unemployment has largely developed in line with the central bank’s expectation, central bank governor Oeystein Olsen said on Monday.

Both registered unemployment and the broader labour force survey have fallen recently, despite a slowdown in economic growth.

“We weren’t really very surprised by either of the unemployment statistics. Unemployment has largely been in line with our forecasts,” Olsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

He said it was “too early to tell” whether the improved labour market data signalled a rebound in the Norwegian economy. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

