Norway central bank survey shows output developing as expected

OSLO, April 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s economic output has developed in line with previous expectations, the central bank said on Friday in a survey of companies that may influence its interest rate decision later in the year.

“In February ... enterprises expected the level of output to remain broadly unchanged over the next six months. Information gathered at the end of April indicates that developments in overall activity have been approximately in line with enterprises’ expectations in February,” the bank said following the survey of 73 companies.

“Expectations regarding output growth ahead have changed little since February,” it added.

The phone survey is a smaller version of the bank’s key sentiment gauge, the quarterly regional network survey.

The central bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.50 percent in March, as expected, and said it may cut again in the autumn to fight an economic downturn prompted by a drop in oil prices.

The bank is announcing its next interest rate decision on May 12. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)