RPT-Norway may increase bank buffer requirement if imbalances grow -c.bank
September 30, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Norway may increase bank buffer requirement if imbalances grow -c.bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach article to alert, no changes in text)

OSLO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Norway may impose stricter capital buffer demands on its banks if financial imblances grow further, central bank Governor Oeystein Olsen said in a speech on Tuesday.

“When assessing various considerations, Norges Bank must pursue the primary objective of monetary policy - low and stable inflation. If financial imbalances build up further, it will be appropriate to assess the level of the countercyclical capital buffer for banks,” Olsen said.

“The buffer requirement could be increased - even above 2.5 percent if necessary,” he added.

The central bank recommends a buffer level to the finance ministry, which has the final say on its size. The buffer requirement currently stands at 1.0 percent. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
