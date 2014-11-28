FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to sell FX worth NOK 300 mln per day Dec 1-12
#Credit Markets
November 28, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

Norway to sell FX worth NOK 300 mln per day Dec 1-12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 300 million crowns per day from in December up to and including Dec 12 after selling 250 million crowns a day throughout November, it said in a statement on Friday.

The bank has not conducted any foreign exchange transactions in the month of December since 2000.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit, a practice the central bank governor earlier said currency markets should get used to.

The bank in the past sold crowns to buy currency so that Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest, can invest in stocks, bonds and real estate abroad. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)

