UPDATE 1-Norway c.bank in rate dilemma with growth, crown

By Balazs Koranyi

OSLO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Norwegian growth prospects have improved and credit growth remained rapid, surveys showed on Wednesday, a dilemma for the central bank as it faces the conflicting challenge of stemming the crown’s firming and cooling the housing market.

The bank’s regional survey of 320 enterprises predicted slightly lower growth over the next six months but revised up expectations compared with November, and predicted continued employment and wage growth ahead, the central bank said.

Meanwile credit growth to households rose by an annual 7.2 percent in January, well ahead of the regional survey’s expectation for wage growth below 4 percent for the year, indicating household debt will continue to rise from already very high levels.

“This sets a picture of an economy that keeps its pace up and needs no extra stimulus,” said Kyrre Aamdal, a senior economist at DNB.

Norway’s economy, excluding the oil sector, is seen growing by 2.7 this year, ahead of last year’s 2.6 percent and well ahead of the euro zone, which is at risk of recession.

That would indicate Norges Bank should stand pat at its next rate meeting on March 14 but analysts said the ruling will not be a simple one as the bank is getting uncomfortable with the crown trading near a nine-year high.

“These strong data support the Norwegian crown to an extent that it may become too strong for Norges Bank. That will be sort of a headache,” Swedbank First Securities economist Bjoern Roger Wilhelmsen said.

“If this continues there is a risk that Norges Bank may consider a cut in March after all,” he added.

The crown hit a fresh nine-year high last week on the back of high oil prices, improving risk appetite and an interest rate premium.

That is a problem for the bank as a stronger crown further reduces inflation, which is already well short of the target and will stay below Norges Bank’s preferred level over the next two years.

A rate cut would weaken the crown but would also fuel growth, a risk to an already red-hot property market.

The International Monetary Fund recently said house prices were 15 to 20 percent overvalued while the house price-to-income ratio is 28 percent above the historical average - and even higher than before the last house price crash in the early 1990s.

Norwegian households are already among the most indebted in the world, with a debt-to-income ratio of around 200 percent.

The risk is that once Europe begins to recover, Norwegian rates have to rise and that would rapidly eat into disposable income as families hold mostly floating-rate mortgages.

A house-price fall of 10 percent could cut GDP growth by a full percentage point and leave the banking sector vulnerable, the IMF predicted. (Additional reporting by Walter Gibbs, Victoria Klesty, Ole Petter Skonnord and Henrik Stolen; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)