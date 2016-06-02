FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway to raise spending from wealth fund -statistics agency
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 2, 2016 / 10:26 AM / a year ago

Norway to raise spending from wealth fund -statistics agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway will probably continue to increase the spending of money from its $860 billion sovereign wealth fund next year as the government battles an economic downturn, Statistics Norway's chief forecaster Torbjoern Eika (SSB) predicted on Thursday.

Norway's structural non-oil deficit, a key measure of fiscal spending, is expected to rise to more than three percent of the value of the wealth fund in 2017 and 2018 from an expected 2.8 percent in 2016, SSB said.

In its revised 2016 budget released last month, the government said the non-oil deficit would amount to 205.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($24.63 billion) for the current year.

SSB's Eika declined to give a specific estimate for next year's spending, but said it was expected to rise.

The agency also cut its forecasts for economic growth in 2016 and 2017 and said it expected the central bank to slash its key policy interest rate by another quarter point to a record low 0.25 percent in the autumn of 2016. ($1 = 8.3465 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.