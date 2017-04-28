FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway shaves 2016 government deficit to 2.6 pct of oil fund
April 28, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 4 months ago

Norway shaves 2016 government deficit to 2.6 pct of oil fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 28 (Reuters) - Norway's 2016 structural non-oil government budget deficit, a key gauge to public finances, has been revised down to 196.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($23.05 billion) from a December forecast of 199.8 billion, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

The deficit corresponded to 2.6 percent of the size the country's sovereign wealth fund had at the start of 2016, down from a previous forecast of 2.7 percent.

$1 = 8.5282 Norwegian crowns Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen

