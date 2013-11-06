House-price threat to Norway is receding, says banking regulator

OSLO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Norway’s housing market has become less of a threat to its economy after recent price falls, the head of the country’s banking regulator said on Wednesday.

House prices in Norway have risen strongly this year, prompting the International Monetary Fund to warn in May that property could be overvalued by as much as 40 percent. In June prices were up 5.7 percent from a year earlier.

Norway changed credit rules this year to help it to avoid a repeat of the country’s 1990s housing crash, and more recent data has indicated a slowdown in the market.

Prices in September were up 2.6 percent year on year, with October showing a more modest increase of 1.3 percent.

The new credit rules restrict borrowers to mortgages no greater than 85 percent of a property’s value, down from 90 percent previously.

“All things being equal, the risk to the Norwegian economy is lower now after we saw housing prices flattening out,” Morten Balterzen, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway, told reporters on Wednesday.

Last week the governor of the Norwegian central bank said that house prices could fall as much as 10 percent, but that does not constitute a crash. (Writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by David Goodman)