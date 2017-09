OSLO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The probability of a rate cut in March is more than 50 percent, the governor of the Norwegian central bank said on Thursday, after the bank left rates on hold at 0.75 percent.

“There is a probability overweight that the rate will be cut (at the March meeting),” Oeystein Olsen told a news conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)