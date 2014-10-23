UPDATE 1-Norway central bank hold rates as economic outlook darkens

(Adds detail, quotes, analysts)

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent on Thursday but said the economic outlook had darkened, prompting speculation that the schedule it has outlined for rate increases might be pushed back.

The bank said that growth and inflation were developing as expected and unemployment was stable, but European growth was sluggish and global interest rates were staying low longer than had been expected.

“Uncertainty regarding developments ahead has increased, particularly in the euro area,” the bank said. “The expected rise in key rates abroad has again been deferred.”

The central bank’s governor, Oeystein Olsen, added that developments abroad and falling oil prices had also increased uncertainty regarding Norway’s economic outlook.

Norway’s economy is expected to grow by 2.25 percent this year, almost twice as fast as the euro zone.

The oil sector accounts for a fifth of the nation’s economy and half of its exports, so a shrinking oil sector could push up unemployment, reduce the current account surplus and even increase the budget’s structural deficit.

DARK CLOUDS FOR NORWAY?

“I think they are closing their eyes to the really dark clouds that are building up on the horizon for the Norwegian as well as the European economy,” Handelsbanken chief economist Knut Anton Mork said about the bank’s statement.

The central bank earlier predicted one rate hike in 2016 and another in 2017.

But analysts said it could delay if the oil price fall proves lasting and energy investment falls by more than the previously predicted 10 percent - not least to prevent the crown from firming.

“We expect a downward revision in the new rate path they will present in December,” Handelsbanken said. “We primarily expect that they will postpone the first rate hike yet again.”

The Norwegian currency is already more than 3 percent weaker in the quarter than the bank predicted and commercial banks have also cut mortgage rates, providing the economy with stimulus even without central bank action.

The trade-weighted currency, the central bank’s preferred measure, fell to its weakest level in more than five years earlier this month, a benefit to exporters but boosting inflation.

The bank has kept the key rate at 1.5 percent since early 2012 and analysts expect it to stay on hold throughout 2015. It would be the bank’s longest period of keeping rates unchanged.

The bank has kept the key rate at 1.5 percent since early 2012 and analysts expect it to stay on hold throughout 2015. It would be the bank's longest period of keeping rates unchanged.

The bank will publish its next policy report, including fresh economic and interest rate forecasts, on Dec 11.