Norway central bank keeps rates unchanged

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations, and said that the recent fall in oil prices increased uncertainty.

The bank has kept the key rate at 1.5 percent since early 2012 and analysts expect the bank to stay on hold throughout 2015 as international rates stay down and the economy adjusts to a lower oil price.

“Developments abroad and the fall in oil prices has increased the uncertainty regarding the outlook for the Norwegian economy,” Governor Oeystein Olsen said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Alister Doyle)