FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway central bank keeps rates unchanged
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 23, 2014 / 8:07 AM / 3 years ago

Norway central bank keeps rates unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.5 percent on Thursday, in line with expectations, and said that the recent fall in oil prices increased uncertainty.

The bank has kept the key rate at 1.5 percent since early 2012 and analysts expect the bank to stay on hold throughout 2015 as international rates stay down and the economy adjusts to a lower oil price.

“Developments abroad and the fall in oil prices has increased the uncertainty regarding the outlook for the Norwegian economy,” Governor Oeystein Olsen said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Alister Doyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.