URGENT-Norway's centre-right projected to win election

OSLO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Norway’s centre-right opposition was on track to win Monday’s election after promising tax cuts and improved welfare to voters weary of eight years of centre-left rule, an official projection showed as polling closed.

The opposition Conservative Party and three allied parties were set to win a majority with 93 seats in the 169-member parliament, it said, based on an official count of early votes. An exit poll by independent TV2 also projected 93.