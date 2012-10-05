FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eni discovers gas and condensate in Barents Sea
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Eni discovers gas and condensate in Barents Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Eni has discovered gas and condensate northwest of the Snoehvit field in the Barents Sea, the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate said on Friday.

The preliminary estimate is that the find contains between five and seven million standard cubic metres of recoverable oil equivalents.

Licence holders in production licence 533 are operator Eni with 40 percent, with partners Lundin, RWE Dea and Det Norske holding 20 percent each.

Det Norske said in a separate statement that the gas discovery is not considered commercial.

Reporting by Victoria Klesty

0 : 0
