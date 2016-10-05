FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Norway seafood exports up 31 pct y/y in September
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2016 / 6:05 AM / a year ago

Norway seafood exports up 31 pct y/y in September

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - ** The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 31 percent in September from the same month of 2015 and is up 26 percent year-to-date, the country's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Wednesday

** Exports rose by 2.1 billion Norwegian crowns to 8.8 billion in September. Salmon exports stood at 6.3 billion

** Poland and Denmark were the biggest buyers of Norwegian salmon in September. The average price for whole fresh salmon was 54.59 crowns per kilo in September compared with 41.70 crowns in the year-ago month

** Exported volumes of salmon rose to 106,861 tonnes in September compared to 98,491 tonnes in September last year

** Also exports of trout, herring and crab saw a big jump in September

** Year-to-date seafood exports stood at 65 billion crowns and the council repeated that 2016 will probably exceed the 2015 record of 74.5 billion

** Currency weakness, supply constraints and high demand for farmed salmon, Norway's top fish export are key factors supporting the increase, it said

** Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.