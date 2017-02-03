FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Norway seafood exports up 13 pct y/y in January
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2017 / 6:38 AM / 7 months ago

Norway seafood exports up 13 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Norway's state-backed Seafood Council said in a statement on Friday:

* The value of Norwegian seafood exports grew by 13 percent in January to 7.6 billion Norwegian crowns ($921.02 million) from the same month of 2016

* The volume decreased by 11 percent to 170,000 tonnes of seafood

* Norway exported 70,100 tonnes of salmon worth 5.3 billion crowns in January

* The value of salmon exports increased by 1.1 billion crowns or 25 per cent, compared with January last year

* In January 2017, the average price for fresh whole salmon was 72.37 Norwegian crowns per kilo, up from 55.56 crowns in January 2016

* Poland, France and Denmark were the biggest importers of Norwegian salmon

* Salmon exports to Europe are in retreat, but there is still strong demand for salmon in the global market

* Exports to the U.S. increased by 1,045 tonnes last month compared with January 2016, and the U.S. market is growing

* Norway is the world's top exporter of salmon, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon ($1 = 8.2517 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Nerijus Adomaitis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.