FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway's seafood exports rose 29 pct y/y in February
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 3, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 2 years ago

Norway's seafood exports rose 29 pct y/y in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OSLO, March 3 (Reuters) - Norway’s seafood exports grew by 29 percent year-on-year in February to 6.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($784.96 million) as a weak currency and rising global demand for fish help drive sales, the country’s Seafood Council said on Thursday.

Year-to-date growth stood at 24 percent, the government agency added.

Exports by Norway’s extensive salmon farming industry represented 61 percent of overall seafood exports in February.

“A reduction in the supply of salmon at the beginning of the year, strong demand in our neighbouring markets and a favourable foreign currency situation are driving the price for salmon and consequently the value to new heights,” the Norwegian Seafood Council said.

By contrast, the price of North Sea crude oil - Norway’s top export - suffers from a 70 percent drop since mid-2014.

Norway is the world’s top salmon exporter, with leading producers including Marine Harvest, Salmar, Leroy Seafood, Grieg Seafood and Norway Royal Salmon. ($1 = 8.6629 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.