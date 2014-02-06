Norway to ease mortage lending rules -finmin

OSLO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Banks in Norway may lend up to 90 percent of the value of a house or flat if prospective owners have good credit ratings, the Norwegian finance minister said on Thursday, easing somewhat the current mortgage lending rules.

Up until now, banks could in most cases only lend up to 85 percent of the value of a property.

“It could be defensible to grant a loan to customers with own equity down to ten percent if the customer shows a good ability to pay back,” Siv Jensen told a housing conference. (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, writing by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)