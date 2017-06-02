FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway government scraps proposed fisheries reform
June 2, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 3 months ago

Norway government scraps proposed fisheries reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - Norway's minority government has dropped a proposed change to cod trawler regulations that had been met with widespread opposition, Fisheries Minister Per Sandberg said in a statement.

The reversal leaves the current system in place, including mandatory supplies of fish to processing plants.

Leroey Seafood was among the companies protesting the proposed liberalisation of the so-called land-lock obligation system as it would also have cut the company's basic cod quota by some 20 percent. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)

