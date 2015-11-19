More Norwegian fish farms told to cut output due sea lice

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Eight more Norwegian fish farms have been told to cut their output by 50 percent from 2016 to 2018 due to the prevalence of sea lice at the sites, lifting the total this year to 21, the country’s Food Safety Authority said on Thursday.

Two of the eight sites belonged to Salmar, two were owned by Leroey Seafood and two by Emilsen Fisk AS, while Marine Harvest and Midt-Norsk Havbruk had one each.

Norway is the world’s top producer of farmed salmon. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Camilla Knudsen)