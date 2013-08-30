Norway to sell NOK 100 mln/day in Sept for oil fund vs NOK 200 mln in Aug

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell 100 million crowns ($16.38 million) a day in September to buy foreign currency for its $750 billion oil fund, down from 200 million crowns a day in August, it said on Friday.

The fund invests Norway’s surplus tax revenues from oil and gas production to invest in stocks, bonds and real estates overseas and owns over 1 percent of all global shares.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s top piped gas exporter. ($1 = 6.1054 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)