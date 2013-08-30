FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to sell NOK 100 mln/day in Sept for oil fund vs NOK 200 mln in Aug
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 30, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Norway to sell NOK 100 mln/day in Sept for oil fund vs NOK 200 mln in Aug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell 100 million crowns ($16.38 million) a day in September to buy foreign currency for its $750 billion oil fund, down from 200 million crowns a day in August, it said on Friday.

The fund invests Norway’s surplus tax revenues from oil and gas production to invest in stocks, bonds and real estates overseas and owns over 1 percent of all global shares.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s top piped gas exporter. ($1 = 6.1054 Norwegian krones) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.