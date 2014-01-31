Norway wealth fund to refrain from fx buying in Feb

OSLO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will not sell Norwegian crowns in February to buy foreign exchange for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page, continuing its January practice.

Last month the central bank said it would refrain from buying foreign exchange so the fund could invest money in foreign stocks and bonds.

The fund invests Norway’s revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)