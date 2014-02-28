FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway cbank will not buy foreign currency for oil fund in March
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Norway cbank will not buy foreign currency for oil fund in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will not sell crowns in March to buy foreign exchange for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page, in line with its practice over the past several months.

The fund, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, invests Norway’s saved up wealth from oil and gas production for future generations.

The central bank, which manages the fund, frequently converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy stocks, bonds and real estate.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.