Norway cbank will not buy foreign currency for oil fund in March

OSLO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will not sell crowns in March to buy foreign exchange for the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Friday on its page, in line with its practice over the past several months.

The fund, the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund, invests Norway’s saved up wealth from oil and gas production for future generations.

The central bank, which manages the fund, frequently converts surplus tax revenues into foreign currency to buy stocks, bonds and real estate.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)