Norway cbank to sell NOK 300 mln daily in May for oil fund
April 30, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Norway cbank to sell NOK 300 mln daily in May for oil fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell 300 million Norwegian crowns ($51.52 million) a day in May to buy foreign currency for the country’s oil fund, the same as in April, it said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank manages Norway’s $720 billion Government Pension Fund Global, which invests surplus oil wealth to save for a future when the country’s oil and gas resources run dry.

The bank’s global pension fund is the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and Europe’s largest equity investor. ($1 = 5.8225 Norwegian krones)

