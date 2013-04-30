Norway cbank to sell NOK 300 mln daily in May for oil fund

OSLO, April 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell 300 million Norwegian crowns ($51.52 million) a day in May to buy foreign currency for the country’s oil fund, the same as in April, it said on Tuesday.

Norges Bank manages Norway’s $720 billion Government Pension Fund Global, which invests surplus oil wealth to save for a future when the country’s oil and gas resources run dry.

The bank’s global pension fund is the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds and Europe’s largest equity investor. ($1 = 5.8225 Norwegian krones)