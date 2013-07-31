Norway to sell NOK 200 mln daily in Aug for wealth fund

OSLO, July 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell 200 million Norwegian crowns ($33.69 million) a day in August to buy foreign currency for the country’s $750 billion sovereign wealth fund, unchanged from July, it said on Wednesday.

The fund invests Norway’s surplus tax revenue from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund and owns about 1 percent of all global shares.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh-biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s leading gas exporter.