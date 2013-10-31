FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway c.bank will not buy any foreign currency for oil fund in Nov
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 9:07 AM / 4 years ago

Norway c.bank will not buy any foreign currency for oil fund in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will not sell any Norwegian crowns in November to buy foreign currency for the country’s $810 billion sovereign wealth fund, the bank said on Thursday, cutting its purchases from 100 million crowns a day in October.

Norway’s 2014 budget bill anticipates lower tax revenue transfers to the oil fund and analysts have said that the bank, which manages the fund, could reduce its purchases as early as November.

The fund invests Norway’s revenues from oil and gas production for future generations. It is the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund.

The Nordic country is the world’s seventh biggest oil exporter and Western Europe’s leading gas exporter. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.