FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to sell NOK 700 mln of FX per day in April
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 31, 2015 / 8:12 AM / 2 years ago

Norway to sell NOK 700 mln of FX per day in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 700 mln Norwegian crowns ($86.5 mln) per day in April, the bank said on Tuesday on its page.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its $870 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a “buffer portfolio”, which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. ($1 = 8.09 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.