FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norway to sell NOK 700 mln of FX per day in June
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 29, 2015 / 8:09 AM / 2 years ago

Norway to sell NOK 700 mln of FX per day in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, May 29 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 700 million Norwegian crowns ($90.20 million) per day in June, unchanged from its practice in May, the bank said on its page on Friday.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its $900 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a “buffer portfolio”, which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

“Norges Bank aims for the petroleum buffer portfolio to be between NOK 5 billion and NOK 10 billion at the end of each year,” it said.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. ($1 = 7.7605 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.