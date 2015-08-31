Norway to sell FX equivalent of NOK 700 mln per day in September

OSLO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign currencies equivalent of 700 million Norwegian crowns ($84.16 million) per day in September, unchanged from its practice in August, the bank said on Monday.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its $900 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil-related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a “buffer portfolio”, which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. ($1 = 8.3170 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Camilla Knudsen, editing by Stine Jacobsen)