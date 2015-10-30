FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2015 / 9:07 AM / 2 years ago

Norway to sell NOK 700 mln of FX per day in Nov

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 700 million Norwegian crowns per day in November, like it did in October, the bank said on Friday on its page.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its $865 billion sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the budget is spending more of its oil-related income.

The bank usually puts foreign currency to be given to the fund into a “buffer portfolio”, which had become bigger than necessary and has said it would gradually reduce the size of this buffer this year by selling foreign exchange in the market.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

