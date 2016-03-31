FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Norway to sell NOK 900 mln of FX per day in April
March 31, 2016

Norway to sell NOK 900 mln of FX per day in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, March 31 (Reuters) - Norway’s central bank will sell foreign exchange equivalent of 900 million Norwegian crowns per day in April, the same as in March, the bank said on Thursday.

The bank is selling the currency because the government’s transfers to its sovereign wealth fund have been smaller than earlier expected and the national budget is using more of the country’s oil-related income.

The bank made its first purchase of crowns in October 2014 to cover the government’s non-oil-related budget deficit. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom)

